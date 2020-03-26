Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on XEC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $81.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.37.

XEC stock traded up $0.65 on Monday, hitting $16.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,304,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,291,436. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.30. Cimarex Energy has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $72.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Jorden acquired 10,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.58 per share, for a total transaction of $181,899.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 24,971 shares of company stock worth $440,279. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 16.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,128,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,412,000 after buying an additional 1,155,738 shares during the period. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 35,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,840,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $279,985,000 after buying an additional 259,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

