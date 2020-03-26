Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,181 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 5,230 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 293.9% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In related news, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 15,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,898,952.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407,214.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.71, for a total transaction of $481,805.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,982,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,542,079. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CTXS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.40.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock traded up $11.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.81. 3,458,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,042. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.33. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $141.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 84.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.