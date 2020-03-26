Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Trading Up 7.6%

Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) were up 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.99 and last traded at $13.80, approximately 191,020 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 238% from the average daily volume of 56,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.82.
CIVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.
The stock has a market capitalization of $228.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day moving average is $21.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
In other Civista Bancshares news, Director Gerald B. Wurm purchased 10,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $200,434.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.
Civista Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:CIVB)
Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.
