Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) Trading 7.8% Higher

Shares of Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC) were up 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.84 and last traded at $19.11, approximately 2,874,190 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 2,319,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.73.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut Clarivate Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clarivate Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Clarivate Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Clarivate Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $255.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.67 million. Clarivate Analytics had a negative net margin of 21.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clarivate Analytics PLC will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Clarivate Analytics by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Clarivate Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides insights and analytics that enables clients to discover, protect, and commercialize ideas. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

