Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) Stake Raised by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Colony Capital were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,947,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000,000 after purchasing an additional 471,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,102,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,235,000 after purchasing an additional 275,697 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,977,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,888 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,267,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,522,000 after purchasing an additional 343,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 1,851.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,171,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,187 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Colony Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of NYSE CLNY traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.40. 7,702,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,101,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $960.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.78. Colony Capital Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $552.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.00 million. Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a negative return on equity of 28.50%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Colony Capital Inc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Colony Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 88.00%.

In other Colony Capital news, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. bought 62,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $752,018.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. bought 73,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $640,553.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

