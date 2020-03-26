Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp cut its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,259 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 519,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $23,342,000 after buying an additional 20,472 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 733,645 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,958 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1,440.6% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 174,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 163,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.64.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.57. 57,828,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,686,012. The company has a market capitalization of $155.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.09. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

