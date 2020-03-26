Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.57

Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €3.57 ($4.15) and last traded at €3.60 ($4.19), with a volume of 8717210 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.52 ($4.09).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CBK shares. UBS Group set a €5.70 ($6.63) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.10 ($5.93) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Independent Research set a €5.40 ($6.28) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.80 ($6.74) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €5.30 ($6.16) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commerzbank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €5.89 ($6.85).

The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €5.29.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

