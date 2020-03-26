Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.28

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.28 and last traded at $8.54, with a volume of 240354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.

ELP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 242.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 24.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

