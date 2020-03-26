CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.02% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CorMedix Inc. is a development-stage pharmaceutical company that seeks to in-license, develop and commercialize therapeutic products for the treatment of cardiac and renal dysfunction, also known as cardiorenal disease. CorMedix’s goal is to treat kidney disease by reducing the commonly associated cardiovascular and metabolic complications. The Company’s therapeutic candidates for cardiorenal disease may be small molecules, biologicals, devices and/or diagnostics (tests) that enable therapy. Its product pipeline includes: CRMD001, a unique formulation Deferiprone which is in development to prevent Contrast-Induced Acute Kidney Injury and to slow progression of Chronic Kidney Disease; CRMD002, a diagnostic test for urinary labile iron; CRMD003 (Neutrolin®, an antimicrobial/anticoagulant solution) is in development to prevent Catheter Related Bloodstream Infection; CRMD004, a pressure sensitive gel which has many uses, including extending the benefits of Neutrolin®. CorMedix Inc. is based in Summit, New Jersey. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of CorMedix from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of CRMD stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $3.24. 295,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,275. CorMedix has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $10.76.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in CorMedix in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of CorMedix by 340.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CorMedix during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in CorMedix during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CorMedix by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

