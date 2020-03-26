Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328,242 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.07% of Costco Wholesale worth $96,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $1,840,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 118,189 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,739,000 after purchasing an additional 54,241 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 15,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 24,300 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 475,863 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $139,866,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $4.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $280.86. 5,633,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,321,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $126.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $306.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $233.05 and a twelve month high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.42.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.