Crown Price Up 22.5% Over Last 7 Days (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 25th. In the last seven days, Crown has traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. Crown has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and $1,489.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0522 or 0.00000779 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Braziliex and LiteBit.eu.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,703.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $222.18 or 0.03314515 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00665931 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005843 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00019385 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000094 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000312 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 24,313,858 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Crown is crown.tech . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Braziliex, CoinExchange, C-CEX, Bittrex, YoBit and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

