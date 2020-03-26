CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.86

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.86 and last traded at $14.17, with a volume of 34104 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.34.

CVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $40.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. CVR Energy had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 22.50%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.50%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. GQ Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 13.8% in the third quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI)

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

