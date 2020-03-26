Delphy Hits Market Capitalization of $461,609.64 (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. During the last week, Delphy has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Delphy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, ABCC and Gate.io. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $461,609.64 and approximately $428.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Delphy alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.78 or 0.02577493 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00184713 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00041785 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 45.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Delphy Profile

Delphy’s genesis date was November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Delphy’s official website is delphy.org

Delphy Token Trading

Delphy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, OKEx and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Delphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Delphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.