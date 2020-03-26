Dimecoin (DIME) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $168.00

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. In the last week, Dimecoin has traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange, Novaexchange and Cryptopia. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $729,256.13 and $168.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00016472 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003691 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003383 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000420 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit, Livecoin, Novaexchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

