Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Stake Raised by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.10% of Discovery Inc Series C worth $15,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DISCK. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 281,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 18,368 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 69,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the 4th quarter valued at about $415,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,371,000 after acquiring an additional 22,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 27,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DISCK. ValuEngine raised Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of Discovery Inc Series C stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.75. 6,459,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,084,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.39. Discovery Inc Series C has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $31.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.13.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 18.57%.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

