Diversified United Investment (ASX:DUI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.31

Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$3.31 ($2.35) and last traded at A$3.55 ($2.52), with a volume of 290253 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$3.39 ($2.40).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$4.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $769.85 million and a PE ratio of 20.00.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 1.35%. Diversified United Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.42%.

In related news, insider Charles Goode bought 36,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$5.02 ($3.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$183,610.68 ($130,220.34). Also, insider Anthony(Tony) Burgess bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$4.98 ($3.53) per share, with a total value of A$747,000.00 ($529,787.23).

About Diversified United Investment (ASX:DUI)

Diversified United Investment Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For the equity portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in Australian and international equities.

