Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Bought by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 979,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,257,000 after acquiring an additional 52,984 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 694,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 332.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 499,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 384,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 483,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 122,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Donnelley Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Charles Drucker bought 15,000 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. Also, CFO David A. Gardella bought 5,600 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $39,368.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 9.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $4.12. The company had a trading volume of 384,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,028. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $157.91 million, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.55. Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $16.20.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

