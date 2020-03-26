DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.46

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.46 and last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 16433 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOYU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DouYu International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.80 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DouYu International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.90 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.39.

Get DouYu International alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 171.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average is $8.15.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.54. DouYu International had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of DouYu International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 308,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at $440,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at $684,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in DouYu International in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,179,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in DouYu International by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,702,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,760,000 after buying an additional 7,387,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

About DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.