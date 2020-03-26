DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $31.50

DP Eurasia NV (LON:DPEU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 31.50 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 32 ($0.42), with a volume of 294765 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33 ($0.43).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DP Eurasia in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 475.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 54.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 63.29.

DP Eurasia N.V. operates company and franchise-owned stores under the Domino's Pizza brand. It offers pizza delivery and takeaway/eat-in services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 643 stores, which included 514 in Turkey, 121 in Russia, 5 in Azerbaijan, and 3 in Georgia. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

