Drum Income Plus REIT (LON:DRIP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $68.00

Drum Income Plus REIT PLC (LON:DRIP) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 68 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 69.50 ($0.91), with a volume of 2000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.50 ($0.95).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 77.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 75.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.92. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 million and a P/E ratio of 31.59.

Drum Income Plus REIT Company Profile (LON:DRIP)

Drum Income Plus REIT plc is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s portfolio comprises nine properties let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the United Kingdom and is characterized by smaller lot sizes. The Company invests principally in three commercial property sectors: office, retail (including retail warehouses) and industrial.

