Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) Position Lessened by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,712,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,654 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.47% of Duke Realty worth $59,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DRE. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 408,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,866,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 329,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after purchasing an additional 67,392 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 195,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Realty stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.52. 3,103,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,883,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.81. Duke Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $38.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.41.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.62 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 44.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DRE shares. BTIG Research lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.92.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

