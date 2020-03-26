DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Stock Position Reduced by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 67.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,034 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 51.0% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 10,957,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703,155 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,285,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,408,000 after buying an additional 949,304 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in DXC Technology by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,226,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,704,000 after buying an additional 320,036 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in DXC Technology by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,943,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,061,000 after buying an additional 788,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in DXC Technology by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,206,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,026,000 after buying an additional 42,007 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $36.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on DXC Technology to $43.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.86.

NYSE:DXC traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $15.24. 654,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,244,310. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -2.45, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day moving average of $30.62. DXC Technology Co has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $67.09.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.98% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DXC Technology Co will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.07%.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

