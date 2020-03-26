Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,568,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 217,900 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 5.74% of Echo Global Logistics worth $32,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ECHO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on Echo Global Logistics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

ECHO traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.60. The stock had a trading volume of 322,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.73. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.17 and a 1-year high of $25.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $531.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $417,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,044,132.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

