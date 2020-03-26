Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Holdings Decreased by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.06% of Ecolab worth $34,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,680,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at $11,882,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 9.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 22.9% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 72,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.02, for a total value of $14,813,076.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,940,352.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total transaction of $1,011,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,430 shares in the company, valued at $12,274,077.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $9.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $161.69. 2,335,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.87 and a 200 day moving average of $191.39. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $211.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.07.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

