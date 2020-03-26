Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies (CVE:EHT) Stock Price Down 100%

Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp (CVE:EHT)’s stock price was down 100% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 162,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 595,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$163,255.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 million and a P/E ratio of -0.81.

Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies Company Profile (CVE:EHT)

EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and distributes structural building systems with integrated alternative energy technologies in Canada. The company offers fiberglass reinforced structural insulted panels; and solar panels, alternative energy producing carports, and alternative energy producing mobile trailers under the ENERTEC brand.

