EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,699,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,825,683 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.55% of EnLink Midstream worth $16,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 91,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 38,860 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $617,000. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 75,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 42,645 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,369 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1,383.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,664,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,237 shares during the period. 45.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

EnLink Midstream stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.14. The stock had a trading volume of 8,632,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,937,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. EnLink Midstream LLC has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays downgraded EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.