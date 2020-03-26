Enterprise Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:EBTC) Shares Bought by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:EBTC) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,731 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Bancorp were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,840 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,134 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. 22.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $26.98. The company had a trading volume of 18,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,425. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $263.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.83. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $34.75.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.87 million during the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 12.06%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from Enterprise Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

EBTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enterprise Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Enterprise Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Enterprise Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

In related news, EVP Peter Rayno acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.19 per share, for a total transaction of $54,763.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,019.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking products and services primarily in the greater Merrimack Valley and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial checking, business and municipal savings accounts, term certificates of deposit, money market and business sweep accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts, escrow management accounts, personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking and simplified employee pension accounts.

