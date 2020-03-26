Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Trading Up 7.7%

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)’s stock price was up 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.02 and last traded at $49.10, approximately 1,839,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,055,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.57.

A number of brokerages have commented on ELS. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $258.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 58.85%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,341,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,150,278,000 after buying an additional 7,901,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,345,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,997,000 after buying an additional 3,899,407 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,404,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,063 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,054,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,635 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

