Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a development stage biotechnology company. Its product pipeline consists of DS-300, EM-100, DS-100, DS-200, ET-103, ET-101, ET-102 and CT-100 which are in clinical stage. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Deer Park, Illinois. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.25.

Shares of ETON traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.19. The stock had a trading volume of 69,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,729. The company has a current ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $53.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average is $6.15. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 million. Research analysts forecast that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ETON) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.14% of Eton Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. It primarily focuses on liquid products, including injectable, oral liquid, and ophthalmic products. The company develops EM-100, an ophthalmic product for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis; ET-202 and ET-203, which are injectable product candidates for use in the hospital setting; ET-103, an oral liquid product candidate for hypothyroidism; ET-101, ET-102, and ET-104, which are oral liquid product candidates for neurological indications; and CT-100, a synthetic corticotropin therapeutic candidate for rheumatoid arthritis.

