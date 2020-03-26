Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 92.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,318 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,115,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019,413 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,392,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,061,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,027,880,000 after buying an additional 1,297,401 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,032,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,170,000 after buying an additional 1,026,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 7,172.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 907,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,008,000 after buying an additional 895,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.82. The company had a trading volume of 46,708,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,720,303. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.51. The stock has a market cap of $149.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,591 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

