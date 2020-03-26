Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Up 8.7%

Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shot up 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $161.31 and last traded at $160.98, 30,331,739 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 46% from the average session volume of 20,740,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.10.

A number of research firms have commented on FB. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.40.

Get Facebook alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $57,683.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,046 shares in the company, valued at $232,065.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,067 shares of company stock worth $17,392,181 over the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in Facebook by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.