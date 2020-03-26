FIN Resources Ltd (ASX:FIN) Insider Jason Bontempo Purchases 7,000,000 Shares

FIN Resources Ltd (ASX:FIN) insider Jason Bontempo purchased 7,000,000 shares of FIN Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$35,000.00 ($24,822.70).

FIN Resources Company Profile

Fin Resources Limited focuses on exploring mineral properties in Western Australia. The company intends to explore for gold, base metals, and graphite deposits. It has a 51% interests in the McKenzie Springs project covering an area of approximately 134 square kilometers; the Sentinel project covering an area of approximately 44 square kilometers; and the South Big Bell project covering an area of approximately 50 square kilometers.

