Financial Review: DouYu International (DOYU) versus The Competition

DouYu International (NASDAQ: DOYU) is one of 59 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare DouYu International to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.3% of DouYu International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for DouYu International and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DouYu International 0 3 4 0 2.57 DouYu International Competitors 959 3233 6426 319 2.56

DouYu International currently has a consensus price target of $9.43, indicating a potential upside of 41.30%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 120.58%. Given DouYu International’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DouYu International has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DouYu International and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DouYu International $1.04 billion $5.68 million 166.75 DouYu International Competitors $8.32 billion $1.62 billion 43.79

DouYu International’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than DouYu International. DouYu International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares DouYu International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DouYu International 0.60% 3.17% 0.90% DouYu International Competitors -4.23% -54.08% -3.57%

Summary

DouYu International rivals beat DouYu International on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. The company also sponsors eSports teams and organize eSports tournaments. In addition, it streams other content to include a spectrum of live streaming entertainment options, such as talent shows, music, outdoor, and travel. Further, the company records and offers video clips to allow users to watch replays of selective live streaming content; and allows viewers and streamers to edit and upload short video clips by themselves. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

