First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Shares Up 8.5%

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)’s share price shot up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.28 and last traded at $15.60, 187,471 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 27% from the average session volume of 147,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.38.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BUSE. BidaskClub cut First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson cut First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut First Busey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average of $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $784.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.06.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Busey had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $103.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.91 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Busey Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.72 per share, with a total value of $33,440.00. Also, CEO Van A. Dukeman purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $71,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,366.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,800 shares of company stock worth $246,180. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in First Busey by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,102,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,313,000 after buying an additional 70,804 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Busey by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 703,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,355,000 after purchasing an additional 36,134 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of First Busey by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,004,000 after purchasing an additional 87,172 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Busey by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Busey by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 287,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares during the last quarter. 46.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Busey Company Profile (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

