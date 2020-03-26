First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Shares Up 8.2%

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN)’s stock price shot up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $120.98 and last traded at $120.89, 754,700 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 47% from the average session volume of 512,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.72.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.66.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 52,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after buying an additional 28,145 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 175,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,388,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 230,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,987,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the period.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

