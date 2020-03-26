First Trust High Income Long/short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Shares Up 7.6%

First Trust High Income Long/short Fund (NYSE:FSD)’s share price shot up 7.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.49 and last traded at $10.42, 270,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 44% from the average session volume of 188,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.12.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st.
First Trust High Income Long/short Fund Company Profile (NYSE:FSD)
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.
Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Income Long/short Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Income Long/short Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.