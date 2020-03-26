Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

FLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America cut Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Flowserve stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.94. 211,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038,353. Flowserve Corp has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $54.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.33.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flowserve Corp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is a boost from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 34.55%.

In related news, Director Sujeet Chand acquired 1,000 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.57 per share, with a total value of $43,570.00. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

