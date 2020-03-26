Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)’s stock price rose 8.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.91 and last traded at $16.56, approximately 6,294,231 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 5,868,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.

BEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.07.

The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,118,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 729.8% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

