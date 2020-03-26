Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $31.00

Gama Aviation PLC (LON:GMAA) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 31 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 33.50 ($0.44), with a volume of 59935 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.50 ($0.45).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 49.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 61.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92.

About Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA)

Gama Aviation Plc provides business aviation services. The company offers aircraft management services for aircraft owners, such as fuel and insurance, crew, and maintenance services; aircraft chartering services; aero-medical services; and contract air services. It also provides phased or base maintenance, line maintenance, and design and modifications services; fixed base operations (FBO) comprising parking, hangarage, and fueling, of aircraft and the processing of passengers; rotary maintenance, general aviation maintenance, aviation engineering design, avionics upgrades, and flight training services; and Airops software for third party FBO and flight management departments.

