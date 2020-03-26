Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,620 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,072 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.11% of GAP worth $7,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPS. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in GAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,375,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in GAP by 2,810.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,191,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,380 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in GAP by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,813 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 147,019 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in GAP by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,729 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in GAP by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 14,731 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPS traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.45. 10,769,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,718,098. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.47. Gap Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.88.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.17. GAP had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gap Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GPS. ValuEngine cut GAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.12.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

