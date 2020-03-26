Gateley’s (GTLY) Corporate Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Gateley (LON:GTLY) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of Gateley stock traded up GBX 3.30 ($0.04) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 124 ($1.63). 143,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,989. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.81. Gateley has a twelve month low of GBX 147 ($1.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 222 ($2.92). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 181.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 179.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. Gateley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.67%.

In related news, insider Peter Gareth Davies sold 176,295 shares of Gateley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.63), for a total transaction of £352,590 ($463,812.15).

Gateley (Holdings) Plc provides legal advisory services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

