Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Trading 8.5% Higher

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)’s stock price traded up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $86.01 and last traded at $85.71, 840,715 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 1,113,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.01.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Generac from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Generac from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $590.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.75 million. Generac had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $520,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,400. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,052,000. Beaconlight Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,936,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,058,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 905,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,081,000 after purchasing an additional 29,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

