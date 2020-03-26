Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Given Hold Rating at BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their hold rating on shares of Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Genworth Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of GNW stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.99. 12,476,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,891,647. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.49. Genworth Financial has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average of $4.22.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,430,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,292,000 after purchasing an additional 608,855 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 7,084,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,172,000 after purchasing an additional 449,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,936,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,705,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,503,000 after purchasing an additional 222,362 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,811,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,169,000 after purchasing an additional 117,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

