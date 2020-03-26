Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Earns Buy Rating from Raymond James

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 80.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GBNXF. Wood & Company raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC raised Gibson Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Gibson Energy in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Gibson Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

GBNXF stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.75. 904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,695. Gibson Energy has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $21.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.48.

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

