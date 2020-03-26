Global Ports (LON:GPH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $57.00

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2020

Global Ports Holding PLC (LON:GPH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 57 ($0.75) and last traded at GBX 61 ($0.80), with a volume of 13570 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63.80 ($0.84).

Several analysts have weighed in on GPH shares. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Global Ports in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Ports in a report on Friday, December 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.55. The company has a market capitalization of $38.20 million and a P/E ratio of -2.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 174.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 245.33.

About Global Ports (LON:GPH)

Global Ports Holding PLC operates ports primarily in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, and Italy. It operates cruise ports for cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage and marine vehicle trade businesses.

