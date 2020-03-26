Global Ports (LON:GPH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $57.00

Global Ports Holding PLC (LON:GPH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 57 ($0.75) and last traded at GBX 61 ($0.80), with a volume of 13570 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63.80 ($0.84).

Several analysts have weighed in on GPH shares. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Global Ports in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Ports in a report on Friday, December 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.55. The company has a market capitalization of $38.20 million and a P/E ratio of -2.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 174.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 245.33.

Global Ports Holding PLC operates ports primarily in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, and Italy. It operates cruise ports for cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage and marine vehicle trade businesses.

