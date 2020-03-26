Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Shares Up 7.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) shares shot up 7.2% during trading on Wednesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $1.90 to $3.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Gold Standard Ventures traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.55, 2,091,344 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 591% from the average session volume of 302,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Standard Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSV. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 33,375.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 40,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40,718 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Gold Standard Ventures in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 173.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 45,077 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Gold Standard Ventures in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Gold Standard Ventures in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.

