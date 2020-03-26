Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Trading 7.2% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) shares traded up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $1.90 to $3.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Gold Standard Ventures traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.55, 2,091,344 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 591% from the average session volume of 302,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Standard Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 33,375.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 40,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40,718 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 45,077 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000.
Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)
Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.
