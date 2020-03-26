Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,678,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,455,378,000 after acquiring an additional 418,905 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 2,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 309,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 298,656 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,292,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $297,388,000 after acquiring an additional 239,377 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $46,854,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $872,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $10.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $165.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,761,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,315,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $202.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.16. The company has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.35.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 23.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Buckingham Research upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $197.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

