Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Shares Acquired by Walthausen & Co. LLC

Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Goodrich Petroleum worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDP. State Street Corp grew its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN GDP traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $4.04. 46,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,525. Goodrich Petroleum Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.73.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GDP shares. Capital One Financial upgraded Goodrich Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Roth Capital downgraded Goodrich Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Goodrich Petroleum from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Goodrich Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

