Greggs’ (GRG) Under Review Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their under review rating on shares of Greggs (LON:GRG) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

GRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.57) price objective on shares of Greggs in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a reduce rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Greggs to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greggs has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,082.86 ($27.40).

Get Greggs alerts:

Shares of LON GRG traded up GBX 129.90 ($1.71) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,562 ($20.55). 870,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,094. Greggs has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,725 ($22.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,550 ($33.54). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,040.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,077.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 18.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Greggs’s payout ratio is currently 0.53%.

Greggs Company Profile

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, drinks, snacks, small cakes and muffins, breakfast products, and sweet bakery treats, as well as porridges, salads, and soups. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised stores in motorway service stations and petrol forecourts.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.